Jai Ram calls for organizing mega event to aware people of govt’s welfare schemes

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said mega-events should be organized throughout the state to acquaint the public with the welfare schemes initiated by the government besides felicitating the beneficiaries.

Addressing the review meeting on the progress of Chief Minister’s announcements, he said Time bound completion of CM’s announcements must be ensured and special focus should be laid on completion of those projects which were nearing completion so that these could be completed at the earliest besides avoiding cost escalation of the projects and also ensure that the people of the area derive benefits of the developmental projects.

All the announcements made by him till April this year must be implemented by end of June this year so that the people could be benefitted. The major departments must plan at least one mega state-level event based on their welfare schemes and proper planning and concept ideas must be developed to organize such events.

In addition, beneficiaries of major schemes related to the concerned department must be invited to these state-level functions, he added.

Thakur stated that all the projects nearing completion must be completed by the end of June this year and for this special campaign must be launched. Any laxity in the execution of projects and implementation of the announcements would be viewed seriously and special emphasis must be laid on ensuring quality work in developmental projects.

Besides, an effective mechanism should be developed to ensure optimum utilization of unspent money from various other departments lying, the CM said.

He further stated that this would not only ensure adequate funds for development but also give boost to the developmental process. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the pace of development, still steps must be taken to ensure that all the announcements made by him are achieved well in time. Special emphasis must be laid on the completion of a few prestigious projects of the state government and projects like major buildings, bridges, etc must be executed at a speedy pace so that they same have an impact on the masses.

The officers must work with missionary zeal to meet the expectations of the government and the people of the state. The credit for the good work done by the state government during the last four and a half years also goes to the officers who have worked with commitment and dedication, he further added.