Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday urged state party women wing office bearers to identify potential competent leadership from among newly-elected women panchayat representatives so that the party could benefit from it.

Addressing the meeting of working committee of State Bharatiya Mahila Morcha held at Bharwain in Una district, he said the role of the organization was important in the upliftment of the party and the Morcha had helped to empower the BJP in the state by making its role meaningful.

“Mahila Morcha has carved out a distinct identity not only in the state but also in the country due to its dedication, service spirit and devotion to duty.

In addition to the activities of the general party, the Morcha has created a special identity among the people during the Covid-19 and they not only distributed masks free of cost to the people but also provided ration and financial support in addition to serving food to the needy,” he added.

Thakur said women play an important role not only in the upliftment of their family but also society and the power of women in the BJP was also reflected in the assembly elections held in 2017 and the same scenario would be repeated. “The literacy rate of women in the state is very high which results in our participation in social activities.

The enthusiasm and dedication of women can be gauged from the fact that the participation of women in the Panchayati Raj elections this time was 62 per cent,” he said while urging the Morcha to identify potential leaders for future.He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vigorous and dynamic leadership and said it is a result of his charismatic leadership that today India was making its own identity in the world.

Apart from this, the country had been successful in resolving many decades-old controversial issues like Ram Janma Bhoomi, Triple Talaq, Articles 370 and 35A etc.

Today, no country could raise its eyes towards India because the country had now learnt to respond to the enemy in its own language, he said.

Thakur urged the officials of Mahila Morcha to work at ground level for the ‘mission repeat’ in 2022 assembly polls so that the people could know about the work done by the state government for their welfare.

He said that Himachal’s leadership has carved out a distinct identity at the national level due to its hard work, ability, devotion, loyalty and service spirit. Presently, JP Nadda was the national president of the world’s biggest party BJP, who started his journey as an ABVP worker and made a distinct identity not only in the state but also at the national level.

Thakur while referring to the unruly behaviour of the Congress party with the Governor during the budget session, said this shows the frustration of the party and it was clear that their leadership was becoming hollow day by day.“It will be better that the State Congress party publicly apologizes to the Governor for this indecent behaviour as the people did not expect such indecent and irresponsible behaviour.