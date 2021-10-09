Jai Ram calls to end BJP’s losing streak in Fatehpur assembly segment

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on to end 13 years losing streak in Fatehpur assembly segment and said the state government will ensure all-round development of the area if the BJP candidate is elected in bypolls.

Addressing a public meeting at Fatehpur in Kangra district after party candidate Baldev Thakur filed nomination papers, Thakur said the Centre and state government had carried out development works worth crores of rupees in Himachal Pradesh.

“We have ensured development activities in all assembly segments of the state and in Fatehpur assembly segment too, the government has sanctioned development works as per the demands of the people of the area,” he added.

He stated that in Covid pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre government ensured that there wasn’t any shortage of health facilities in the country.

India developed Covid vaccine in record time and now Himachal Pradesh was leading in vaccination in the country, the CM said.

Taking a jibe at Congress leaders, the CM said Congress remained in power in the country for over 70 years and questioned whether the party wasn’t responsible for unemployment and price rise in the country too.

The denial was the reason that the party didn’t have any leaders with public acceptance left and the situation in neighbouring state of Punjab says much about the present crisis in Congress party, he stated.

He further stated that the state government provided free gas connection to each household in Himachal and besides, Himcare scheme was launched to provide health facilities to residents of the state.

In addition, a pension scheme was launched for senior citizens, Shagun scheme for poor girls while Congress couldn’t bring any such scheme for the welfare of poor people of the state even after ruling the state for such a long period of time.

“BJP was waiting for party MLA from the assembly segment for the last 13 years in HP assembly and the wait should end now. I can assure you that if Baldev Thakur is elected in the bypolls then we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure all-round development of Fatehpur,” he added.