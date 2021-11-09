Jai Ram calls for better inter-deptt coordination to resolve court cases

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday called for better inter-departmental coordination to ensure that the cases in various courts were resolved at the earliest and said this will ensure that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.

After a meeting with Administrative Secretaries and Advocate General regarding Court cases, Thakur said that the state government had developed a ‘Litigation Monitoring Software ‘ and all the court cases were being entered in this software.

“Special priority must be given on cases with high stakes and related to ambitious projects. Besides this, the Administrative Secretaries must also keep a liaison and coordination with the office of Advocate General so that cases in courts could be taken up at the earliest,” he added.

Jai Ram Thakur stated that the court cases with regard to JOA (IT), JBT etc must be expedited as this would benefit thousands of youth.

In addition, efforts should be made to vacate the stay on these recruitments and requested the courts to settle the issues, the CM said.

Thakur further stated that since several developmental projects were delayed due to various clearances and pending cases in the courts, the officers must work proactively to get the clearances from different courts.

He added this would not only benefit the common people but also avoid price escalation while directing the officers to hold regular meetings to monitor the status of cases.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh assured the Chief Minister that officers would work with greater coordination and dedication to meet the aspirations and expectations of the state government.

Principal Secretary Home Rajneesh welcomed the Chief Minister and conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

Advocate General Ashok Sharma, Additional Chief Secretaries Prabodh Saxena and J C Sharma, Principal Secretary Subhashish Panda, Secretaries Vikas Labroo, Rajeev Sharma and Amitabh Avasthi attended the meeting.