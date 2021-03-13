Himachal Pradesh’s urban poor, including those from the newly constituted Municipal Corporations in the state, would be able to get benefits of assured employment under ‘Mukhya Mantri Shahari Ajivika Yojna’ on the lines of MNREGA being implemented in the rural areas.

This was stated by HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the people at Talyahar near Mandi after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 17.43 crore in Mandi Assembly segment, which includes inauguration of Rs 25 lakh Integrated Command and Control Centre at Police Lines Mandi.

The chief minister also laid foundation stone of parking at Government Middle School Purani Mandi to be completed by spending an amount of Rs 2.87 crore and of DNA New Block at Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Central Range Mandi to be constructed by spending Rs 1.32 crore He also inaugurated DNA Analysis Facility at Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Central Range Mandi to be completed by spending Rs 2.15 crore.

The chief minister said that about 605 projects hanging in fire due to forest clearances were cleared recently which has provided much needed relief to the state government in executing various developmental projects in HP.

He said that works on ambitious Shiv Dham worth Rs 150 crore and 33 Kilo Vatt (KV) sub-station Talyahar were delayed due to the cases pending in the Apex Court for want of forest clearances. He said that now with the forest clearances the work on all these projects would be expedited.

Thakur said that Mandi was a fast expanding and fast-growing town, which has a glorious history and a bright future.

He said that in order to ensure better development of this town, the state government has decided to upgrade Nagar Parishad Mandi to Municipal Corporation. He said that this would ensure better and planned development of the town and provide better civic facilities to the people of the town.

He said that no tax would be levied on the residents of the merged areas of the town.

He said that all the land rights of farmers would also remain intact. He said the Shiv Dham Mandi would be an added attraction for people visiting the town. He said that Mandi town is bound to regain its old and rich cultural glory.

Later, while addressing the people at Purani Mandi, the chief minister said that the parking area in Purani Mandi would go a long way in facilitating the people of the town. He said that some people are trying to mislead the public by claiming that the Municipal Corporation would burden them with additional taxes.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh said the MC status would ensure systematic and planned development of the town. He said that schemes worth crores of rupees have been started to provide sewerage facilities to the Mandi town and the new merged area of the town. Member of Parliament from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma said that the chief minister is committed to ensure that Mandi town becomes one of the most vibrant towns of the state.

He said that now it was the responsibility of the people of the town that they give wholehearted support to the Chief Minister, so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.