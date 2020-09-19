Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister Bikram Singh said here on Friday that the state government has decided to start night bus service on eleven routes in the state from 20 September.

The minister said that the bus on Palampur-Shimla-Palampur via Mandi route will ply at 6:45 PM from Palampur and at 9 PM from Shimla. On Palampur-Bharmour-Kugti via Tanda Kangra route, the bus will start at 3:40 PM whereas from Kugti, it will start at 4:45 PM.

On Nayagram-HoliChamba-Pathar via JotChowari, the bus will ply at 3:15 PM from Nayagram whereas from Pathar, it will start at 4 PM.

On Baddi-Jogindernagar via Swarghat Bilaspur route the bus will ply at 9:30 PM whereas from Jogindernagar, it will start at 6:30 PM. On Baddi to Nalagarh via Nalagarh- SwarghatBhakra-Una-MubarkpurBharwain-Chintpurni-Terrace-Jasur-NoorpurBanikhet and back the bus will ply at 9 PM from Baddi and from Chamba at 9 PM.

Fo r Triloknath – Dharamshala via Keylong Manali-Mandi-Joginder Nagar-Kangra and back the bus will ply at 7:15 AM from Triloknath and from Dharamshala it will start at 6 PM. On Jahlma- Reckong via Manali-Mandi-Sundernagar-Karsog route the bus will start at 4:30 AM from Jahlma and from Reckongpeo it will start at 5 PM.

On Jhakri- Hamirpur route the bus will start at 5:25 AM from Jhakri and from Hamirpur, it will start at 5:10 PM.

The minister informed that on the Rampur-Chintpurni route the bus will start at 3:45 PM from Rampur and at 3:45 PM from Chintpurni. On the Shimla-Jasur via Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Jwalaji-Dehra-Terrace route the bus will start at 7.20 PM from Shimla and at 5:40 PM from Jasur.