Himachal Pradesh’s proposed ‘Swarnim Rath Yatra’ during the “Golden Jubilee Year” of its statehood is likely to roll out on 15 April on Himachal Day. It would cover every area of the state.

Presiding over the meeting regarding ‘Swarnim Rath Yatra’ here on Tuesday, HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Yatra will “instil a sense of belongingness in the 50 years of glorious journey of the hill state”.

The chief minister said that the ‘Swarnim Himachal Rath Yatra’ must ensure that the people of the state get involved in this Yatra.

He said that active participation of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution and Urban Local Bodies should be ensured to make this event a mega success.

He said that the design of ‘Raths’ must be uniform and attractive.

He said that all the major departments must actively participate in highlighting achievements of their departments.He said the Rath Yatra would also highlight the achievements made by the State of Himachal Pradesh during last 50 years.

The chief minister said the ‘Rath Yatra’ would cover every cluster of two to three panchayats of the area where events would be held regarding achievements of the state. He said that focus should also be laid on highlighting the policies and programmes of the present state government.

He said that efforts would also be made to highlight the achievements of the particular area where the ‘Rath Yatra’ is to be undertaken.

Thakur said that a Rath Yatra Committee would also be constituted which would give suggestions to make the Yatra attractive and informative.

The chief minister said that documentaries of various departments highlighting developmental journey of the departments would also be shown on the LED screens installed on the Rath. He said the Department of Information and Public Relations would also prepare brochures and booklets on achievements of the state government besides highlighting various milestones the State has achieved during the last 50 years.

The chief minister said the ‘Rath Yatra’ would also be accompanied by cultural troupes, which would not only entertain the people but also highlight the glorious journey of the state through songs and skits.

He said that he would himself ensure maximum presence at Rath Yatra at various places. He said that the ‘Rath Yatra’ would also showcase the developmental journey through attractive jingles and songs composed on the ‘Swarnim Himachal’ Theme.

Thakur said that on arrival of the ‘Rath Yatra’ at the specified place in block or panchayat level it would be received by the local elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and prominent people of the area.

He said that events such as ‘Itihaas pe Charcha’, debate and painting competitions would also be held to ensure active participation and involvement of students.

The chief minister said that the proposed ‘Rath Yatra’ would move around the concerned cluster for a day and local programmes involving the community would be organized where the Rath would be stationed.

He said that involvement of Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals would also be ensured. He said that the ‘Rath Yatra’ would also showcase various elements of the particular district and region. Chief Secretary Anil Khachi said that all the concerned departments had been directed to ensure their active participation in the ‘Rath Yatra’ to make this event a success.