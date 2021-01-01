Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday directed the Public Works Department to complete all formalities for early construction of the state guest house in New Delhi.

He said that this guest house would be constructed in a built area of 1135 square meters which would have 74 suites, four VIP suites and one dormitory.

While presiding over a meeting regarding construction of a state guest house at Dwarka in New Delhi, the chief minister directed the Public Works Department to immediately take up construction of this project so that it could be completed within a stipulated period.

He said architecture of the building should be a fusion of modern and traditional Himachali architecture. This guest house would go a long way in facilitating the Himachali people in providing better boarding and lodging facilities visiting Delhi from time to time.

Thakur said the special thrust should be laid on airy and sunny rooms to save energy. He also directed that quality must be ensured and the officials must use the latest technology during the construction of this ambitious project.

He said that adequate arrangements must be made for parking of vehicles besides keeping sufficient green area to maintain aesthetic beauty of the complex to facilitate the visitors.

Principal Secretary, PWD JC. Sharma, Secretary GAD Devesh Kumar, Engineer-in-Chief PWD Bhawan Sharma and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.