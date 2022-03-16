HP researcher gets patent for employee behaviour tracking chair design

Himachal Pradesh University assistant professor Ranbir Singh has been granted patent on the interdisciplinary invention of ‘Employee Behaviour Tracking Chair’ in Intellectual Property of India.

This design patent is the outcome of collaboration with other researchers of Indian universities of diverse spheres.

The main objective of this invention is to analyse the daily activity of each of the employees along with the behavior around the company and to study communication style including the body language around the administration.

The movement and the posture are analyzed to identify the productivity of the employees including the behavior with the people.

An analysis report is provided to the management regarding leadership and administrative quality of employees. The Machine learning algorithm in the system provides a precise reading and it keeps all the records in a perfect algorithm to get the optimal data.

It is worth mentioning here that Ranbir Singh has already published more than 30 research articles in various journals of repute and attended more than 50 Seminars/FDPs/STCs and Conferences.

He has also published 4 books in the field of Business Management. He is also an editor and reviewer of various international journals of repute.