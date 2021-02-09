The Himachal Pradesh government has proposed an outlay of Rs 9405.41 crore under the developmental budget for the year 2021-22, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

After MLA’s priority meeting for the financial year 2021- 22, Thakur said that this meeting was of utmost importance as the elected representatives get an opportunity to underline their developmental priorities.

“The present state government has completed three years of its tenure and these three years have been full of achievements and accomplishments despite a full year was wasted due to the Corona pandemic,” he added.

Thakur said that the very first decision of the state government was aimed at the welfare of the senior citizens.

The state government had started HimCare Scheme under which 4.63 lakh families got registered and till date 1.25 lakh families have been provided financial assistance of Rs 121 crore.

A financial assistance of Rs 3000 per month was being provided to a family with chronically ill patients under the Sahara Yojna, he said.

He further stated that as many as 251 projects worth Rs 926.24 crore had been approved under NABARD under MLA priorities during the year 2020-21.

Out of this, Rs 565.52 crore has been provided for roads and bridges whereas Rs 360.72 crore have been provided for minor irrigation and drinking water schemes.

Apart from this, a provision of Rs 13,300 crore was made during the first three years tenure of the previous state government under the annual plan outlay whereas during the first three years tenure of the present government a provision of Rs 21,300 crore was made as annual plan outlays, he added.

The Chief Minister said during the first three years tenure of the previous state government 433 MLA priority schemes worth Rs 2033 crore were approved while the present government 639 MLA priority schemes worth Rs 2382 crore had been approved.

A provision of Rs 1276 crore was made for implementation of the MLA priorities during the first three years tenure of the previous state government, whereas a provision of Rs 2221 crore has been made during the first three years tenure of the present government.

“The state government would accord topmost preference to the MLA priorities and special stress must be laid on preparation of DPRs under MLA priorities.

The MLAs are elected representatives of their areas and well understands the developmental needs of their area,” he said.

He added despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government was ensuring that the pace of development does not get affected.

He thanked the MLAs for making their contributions and cooperation to fight the pandemic.