HP people won’t tolerate Kejriwal’s foul language against its leaders: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday made a scathing attack on AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and said the people of the state were hardworking and sincere and would not tolerate foul language for its leaders.

Addressing a public meeting at Bhanjraru in the Chamba district, Thakur said Kejriwal has no understanding of the tradition and culture of the Dev Bhoomi. It is strange that a person living in air-conditioned rooms in Delhi is speaking about the development model for the state. People of the state are wise enough and would not get carried away by false promises of Arvind Kejriwal, he added.

He stated that each and every day of the state Government was dedicated to the development of the State and the welfare of its people. The very first decision of the state government was aimed at the welfare of the senior citizens. Over Rs, 1,300 crores were being spent on providing social security pensions to the vulnerable sections of the society as compared to only Rs 400 crore spent during the Congress tenure. Sahara Yojna, Himcare, Jan Manch, CM Helpline 1100, Grihini Suvidha Yojna, Shagun Yojna, etc have virtually transformed the life of the poor and the downtrodden.

The Chief Minister said the inauguration and foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 146 crore were befitting replies to the people who were questioning the unprecedented development in the state. Despite the Corona pandemic, the state government has ensured the speedy and all-round development of the state.

This was possible due to the indigenous vaccine developed and provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi free of cost to the people of the country but the opposition leaders even tried to politicize the sensitive issue of vaccination.

Congress remained in power for a long in the state but they did nothing new to ensure the welfare of the weaker sections of the society. Congress leaders were not even able to digest the welfare scheme initiated by the present state government.

Terming the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes as ‘Sponger’ (Muftkhors) was indeed a disrespect to the poor and the needy. Announcements made by him on the occasion of Himachal Day on the 15th of this month we’re also not going well with the Congress leaders. The state government has decided to provide 125 units of power free to the consumers, 50 percent concession in fare in HRTC buses to women passengers, and free drinking water to the consumers in rural areas, he added.