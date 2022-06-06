HP okays drone policy to create holistic ecosystem

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday gave nod to HP Drone Policy 2022 which envisions creating a holistic Drone ecosystem built upon the foundation of Governance And Reforms Using Drones (GARUD).

The decision was taken in the State Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

A state government official said the policy aims to harness digital sky opportunities through institutional linkages with the National Education Policy, 2020, HP Industrial Investment Policy, Start-up/Innovation Scheme, National Skill Qualification Framework for ensuring future readiness of students and empowering them to access the job opportunities embedded in the Drone Sector. Besides, the policy aims to propagate the use of drones and drone enabled technology for creation of employment opportunities and economic prosperity in the state.

The Cabinet gave its approval for Himachal Pradesh Logistics Policy-2022 which envisages creating an efficient and sophisticated logistics ecosystem to support state’s industrial growth by strengthening institutional support through inter-departmental coordination in planning implementation and monitoring of policies and measures affecting the logistics industry.

It also aims at strengthening the logistics infrastructures of the state by promoting investment from the private sector to develop Inland Container Depot, Common Facility Centers, Integrated Cold Chain, Logistics Parks, Truck Terminals, Air Cargo Facilities, Quality Testing Labs, Integrated Cold Chain etc.

The Cabinet decided to create 12 posts of Mining Inspectors, 24 posts of Assistant Mining Inspector and 24 posts of Mining Guards in the Industries department for checking illegal mining in the state.

The Cabinet gave its consent for creating and filling up of 16 posts of different categories for newly approved Government College at Nohradhar in Sirmaur district to facilitate the students of the area.

It also decided to provide forest land measuring 00-46-08 hectare in Mauza Danoa, tehsil Baroh of Kangra district in favour of HP Road Transport Corporation on lease basis for 99 years for construction of bus stand Baba Baroh.

The Cabinet decided to open new Fire Posts at Nihri in Mandi district and Jari at Dhaunkhra in Kullu district, two new Sub Fire Stations at Udaipur in Lahaul-Spiti district and Killar in Chamba district. It also gave its nod to upgrade three Fire Posts at Chopal in Shimla district, Shillai in Sirmaur district and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district, to Sub Fire Stations alongwith creation and filling up of 129 posts of different categories and 16 vehicles for effective managing of these offices.

It also decided to re-open Outpost Government Railway Police Parwanoo at Taksal in Solan district under Railway Police Station Shimla for speedy redressal of law-and-order issues.