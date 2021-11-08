HP: Newly elected MLAs administered oath of office

Three newly elected MLAs Bhawani Singh Pathania (Fatehpur), Sanjay Awasthi (Arki) and Rohit Thakur (Jubbal Kotkhai) were administered oath of office in HP Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

The oath of office was administered by HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar in his office in which the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh and Shillai MLA Harshvardhan Chauhan were also present.

Parmar congratulated the MLAs and expressed hope that they will work for development of their respective constituencies.