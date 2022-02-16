HP mulls strict action on licensees for illegal activities

The Himachal Pradesh will take strict action against licensees for indulging in illegal activities, Subhashish Panda said on Tuesday during a meeting for the management of Excise Policy 2022-23.

Panda emphasised increasing the revenue collection of the state and operation of trade as per the policy of the department and said strict action would be taken against licensees involved in illegal activities.

Excise licensees, representatives of various distilleries, and bottling plants from various districts also gave their suggestions on the occasion. The suggestions would be presented to the government for further action.

The licensees were also informed about the implementation of a track and trace system for operation of liquor trade by the State Taxes and Excise department.

State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus, senior officers of the department and excise licensees from various districts were also present in the meeting.