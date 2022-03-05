HP to make efforts to seek ST status for Trans-Giri area: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that the government will take up the issue of granting tribal status to the Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district and Hatti community as Scheduled Tribe with the Union government.

Addressing the delegation of Hati community delegation in Shimla, Thakur said the adjoining Jaunsar area of Uttrakhand has already been declared as a tribal area.

He stated that he would take up the matter regarding declaring the Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district as the tribal area with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

This would not only ensure an additional and special budget for this area but also meet the long pending demand of the people of this area, he added.

Shimla MP and State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, MLA Reena Kashyap, Vice Chairman State Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Subhasish Panda, and representatives of Hatti communities were present on the occasion.