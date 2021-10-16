HP Guv inaugurates Int’l Kullu Dussehra, calls for eradicating drug menace

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday evening inaugurated International Kullu Dussehra festival and said the significance of this day would be meaningful only when we would work for eradicating social evils like drug abuse from the society.

Arlekar said drug addiction was increasing rapidly in the society and youth were falling prey to it which was fatal.

“Everyone needs to be considerate about it and must contribute in taking concrete steps in this regard. He

Public participation is necessary on social issues and we should resolve that not only ourselves but also others have to be saved from the evil of drugs,” added the Governor.

Arlekar stated that during school days, he had read about Kullu Dussehra and got the privilege of coming here today by the grace of Lord Raghunath ji.

“Dussehra of Kullu is different in many ways as it begins in Kullu when it ends in the world over.

This diversity further enriches our culture,” he stated.

He further stated that the peaceful completion of Rath Yatra was a big thing, for which the credit goes to the people of Kullu.

The governor said Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country which has achieved cent percent target in the first dose of coronavirus vaccination.

The tribal district Kinnaur had also achieved 100 percent target of inoculating the second dose to the adults, he said while congratulating the district administration for better arrangements in Kullu Dussehra.

Earlier, the Governor also paid obeisance to Lord Raghunath Ji idol placed at Mela ground.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Vice Chairman of Kullu Dussehra festival committee Ashutosh Garg honoured and welcomed the Governor on the occasion.

He stated that due to Covid protocol only seven deities had been invited last year but this year the situation was much better as a result of the fast vaccination process.

This year 332 registered deities have been invited but commercial and cultural activities were restricted due to Covid protocol, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shivam Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police, Gurdev Sharma, Charibardar of deity Raghunath ji, Maheshwar Singh, President Kardar Sangh Jai Chand and other officers of district administration were also present among others.