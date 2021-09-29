HP Guv honours martyrs family members

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar honoured the family members of the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the sake of the country on Tuesday evening.

He also honoured officers who have shown exceptional devotion and dedication to duty and public service during Covid pandemic in a felicitation function organized by the Samman and Salaam Foundation at Peterhoff in Shimla.

He called upon the people of the state to actively participate and contribute in the campaign against drug abuse and said it would be the main contribution in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“If we know the source of the drug, then we should stand and raise the voice against it. The future generations are becoming victims of drugs and they should be saved,” he added.

Arlekar stated that Himachal is known as Dev Bhoomi and this aspect could be seen in the people here who have the highest feeling of hospitality and respect.

There was a need to present good examples in the society for which such programs should be organized.

By honouring Veer Naaris today, a token of recognition was given to the contribution of ultimate sacrifice by the sons of the soil. It is really heartening to note that the people who otherwise are not government functionaries, also take pride in recognising the ultimate sacrifice of the heroes of Himachal Pradesh, the Governor said.