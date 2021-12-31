HP Guv, CM greet people on New Year

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday felicitated the people of the state on the occasion of New Year 2022.

The Governor hoped that the New Year will bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of the people of the state. He emphasized the need for cooperation of all people in eradicating social evils and for the welfare of weaker sections of society.

The Chief Minister, in his felicitation message to the people of the state, said that the New Year 2022 may fill their lives with joy and happiness. He wished the people of the State a very happy and prosperous New Year.

Thakur added that with the hard work and dedication of the people, the state would make rapid strides in all spheres of development and would achieve new heights in 2022.