HP Guv calls for adopting traditional farming practices

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has expressed concern over adoption of western methods in farming and called for adopting traditional agricultural practices which the farmers were forgetting nowadays.

Addressing the state convention on farmer entrepreneur scientist symposium of the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh on Monday evening, Arlekar said that today we were eager to adopt western methods and technologies in the agriculture sector by forgetting our traditional agricultural practices.

“Macaulay’s method has emerged in every field today leading to a situation of confusion in every field,” he said.

He stressed on the need to come out of this confusion and the farmers should adopt traditional agricultural methods to reduce the cost of their produce.

The land fertility was also decreasing and the only solution to deal with this problem was to adopt a cow based agriculture system, he added.

He urged the Himachal Pradesh Bhartiya Kisan Sangh to make collective efforts for adopting cow based agriculture.

Earlier, the Governor also awarded the outstanding farmers.

Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangh general secretary Dinesh Kulkarni said that the Sangh had been working for the welfare of the farmers since the last 42 years.

Today the agriculture sector was facing a shortage of funds and the need was to ensure transparency in dealing with the issues related to farmers.

The farmers could be benefited with a more decentralised market system, he said, while stressing the need to take up the problems of agriculture of Himalayan regions separately.