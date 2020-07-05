The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday urged the people of the state to observe all precautions to combat COVID-19 pandemic during the Unlock-II period.

Additional Chief Secretary Health R D Dhiman said that the process of Unlock-II has started in a phased manner and it is important to follow the guidelines issued by the state government.

“As the economic and tourism activities would be increasing in the state, therefore it is important to stay alert of this virus for self-safety and safety of the society,” he added.

He urged the people not to get afraid of this Coronavirus and to follow the guidelines issued by the government, maintain self-hygiene, keeping a physical distance of one meter or three feet from another person, to avoid crowding at one place, cover the mouth with a mask or face cover and do not touch the nose, eyes and mouth.

Also, avoid such wards in the hospital where patients of Coronavirus were being treated.

He added that in case a person was suffering from fever, cough, cold or having difficulty in breathing, the person should immediately contact helpline number 104 or avail services of e-Sanjeevani OPD.