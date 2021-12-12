HP govt resolute to redress OBCs issues

Himachal Pradesh government is committed to redressing issues of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday after meeting of HP Backward Classes Welfare Board at Dharamshala.

Thakur said in order to ensure that more and more people belonging to the Other Backward Classes get benefited, the state government has enhanced the income limit in the layer from Rs 6 lakh per annum to Rs 8 lakh per annum in the year 2018.

In order to give adequate representation to other backward classes in government jobs, 12 percent reservation has been provided for class-I and class-II posts and 18 percent for class-III and class-IV four posts indirect recruitment by the state government.

Besides, OBC Commission has been established to identify other backward classes in the state, and on the basis of the recommendations of this Commission, 52 castes have been included in the list of Other Backward Classes, he added.

He directed the officers to ensure that all the suggestions coming in the meeting must be given due consideration and said that the state government would examine the issue of certificates to the OBC for a period of three years.

The Chief Minister said that the balanced and all-around development of the State was only possible when there was equal and balanced development of all the communities in the State. He said that the State Government was ensuring that all the people of the state get better and equal opportunities for education, health, and development.

He stated that during the last four years the State has witnessed a new era of progress and prosperity and urged the non-official members to give their meaningful suggestions for mitigating the problems of other backward classes and for ensuring their development.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudgary detailed various schemes launched by the state government for welfare of the OBC community and said that the government was spending crores of Rupees for providing pension to the weaker and vulnerable sections of the society.