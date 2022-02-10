HP govt further relaxes Covid norms, lifts night curfew

With active Covid cases declining to below the 5,000 mark, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday further relaxed Covid restrictions and has decided to lift the night curfew.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

A state government official said the Cabinet has decided to lift the night curfew imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, all social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations including marriages and funerals are permitted to 50 percent of the capacity, both in indoor and outdoor areas.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for amendment in the HP Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015 to ensure optimum use of minor minerals for use in the construction of roads, retaining walls, breast wall soling etc.

This would facilitate easy availability of minerals such as stones and sand particularly in rural areas for construction purposes, he added.

The official stated that it was decided that in case of works related to the construction of roads by different departments or agencies of the state government, the Mining Officers will grant permission for use of minor minerals generated during the construction of such works, exclusively for captive use (in-situ) in the same work i.e. construction of roads including retaining walls, breast walls soling etc upto the extent of 10,000 MT per month at a time and not exceeding 20,000 MT per work on the report of Engineer in Charge of the work, not below the rank of Assistant Engineer.

The Cabinet also approved to insert a Rule providing that if any person not being a mining leaseholder and not violated Rules and could not provide transit form, shall be liable to pay royalty at the applicable rates and penalty at the rate of 25 per cent of royalty applicable, he added.