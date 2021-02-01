The Himachal Pradesh government is focusing on on digitisation and automation of the food distribution management system to increase efficiency and ensure transparency in the system.

A state government spokesperson said the Food and Civil Supplies department was implementing ‘End-to-End Computerization’ to improve the efficiency and transparency in Public Distribution System (PDS).

“The scheme comprises digitization of ration cards and so far 19.08 lakh ration cards have been digitized. For automation of Fair Price Shops throughout the state, Android based PoS devices have also been installed at all Fair Price Shops,” he added.

The spokesperson said in order to check corrupt practices and ensure fair distribution process in the system, a campaign of Aadhar seeding was launched.

To wipe out duplicate/ ineligible ration cards, 99.15 percent ration cards have been seeded with Aadhar number of the beneficiaries and 99.02 percent National Food Security Act (NFSA) families had been seeded with Aadhar number of the beneficiaries.

“Taking another step forward in technological progress, online allocation and supply chain automation module for food grains has been developed by the state procurement agency i.e. HP State Civil Supplies Corporation (HPSCSC) and has been implemented.

A SMS based alerts are being sent to the Fair Price Shop (FPS) holders as and when the food grains are received at HPSCSC wholesale godowns.

As soon as the FPSs receives the stocks from HPSCSC wholesale godowns, the SMS alert is being sent to the consumers attached with that particular FPS,” he said.

He further stated that to facilitate the general masses to get their eRation Card, an androidbased mobile app named e-PDS HP has been launched, which is available on Play Store.

The app facilitates consumers to know their entitlement, prices and availability of the food grains at Fair Price Shops and wholesale godowns.

The social protection programmes (such as Targeted PDS, subsidized food grains, etc) of the Department have proved beneficial to many segments of the society, he added.

He added an important initiative towards food movement was the enactment of the NFSA in 2013 which was also implemented in the state.

The NFSA was being implemented to radically improve the food security and under this, 35 kg food grains i.e. 20 kg wheat/atta and 15 kg rice to Antyodaya Anna Yojna families and three kilograms wheat/atta and two kilograms rice is being provided to Priority Household families.

Wheat/atta at the rate 11- 13 kilograms per family and rice at 5-7 kilogram per family were also being provided to Other Than NFSA (OTNFSA) Above Poverty Line beneficiaries.

“To effectively combat malnutrition and increase nutritional values of food supplies, the state government under the PDS is also providing fortified wheat atta having iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12, fortified edible oil rich in Vitamin A and Vitamin D and double fortified salt rich in iodine and iron to the eligible beneficiaries,” he added.