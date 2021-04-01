The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday declared 7 April as public holiday on account of general election to 4 Municipal Corporations, 6 Nagar Panchayats and panchayats of Shimla and Mandi districts.

The elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions in developmental blocks Chopal and Tutu of district Shimla and developmental block Dharampur of district Mandi were delayed owing to reservation roster against which some candidates had approached the HP High Court.

A state government official said on account of general election to Municipal Corporations of Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan Palampur, Mandi and Solan and general election to six Nagar Panchayats of Chirgaon, Nerwa, Ani, Nirmand Kandaghat and Amb on 7 April, it will be a public holiday in these areas on that day.

The six Nagar panchayats and three Municipal Corporations of Palampur, Mandi and Solan were recently upgraded by the state government.

“All government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments situated in the state under Industrial Disputes Act and shops will remain closed in these areas.

This will also be a paid holiday to daily wages employees.

A special casual leave may be given to those employees who are working in different places in the State but have a right to vote in Panchayati Raj Institutions on producing certificate from the concerned Presiding Officer that the employee has actually casted his/her vote,” he added.