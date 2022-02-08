HP govt committed for welfare of working class: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said the state government is committed for the welfare and well-being of workers and working class.

After a meeting with HP Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Thakur said a committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to look into cases of compassionate ground in various government departments, boards and corporations. He also directed the concerned department to sympathetically consider regularization of services of Panchayat Veterinary Sahayaks.

“The state government in the last four years have increased the minimum wages of the daily wagers from Rs 210 to Rs 300 per day thereby increasing their monthly wages by Rs 2700. The state government has also ensure that the industrial units must also provide adequate and appropriate wages to their workers, besides, weekly off is being provided to all the daily wagers.

In addition, the government has enhanced the amount for Asha workers by Rs 1750 during the last four years and they are now getting Rs 7300 per month.

The government will also consider issues pertaining to part-time revenue workers, HPTDC, HRTC, HPSEBL sympathetically,” he added.

He stated that regular meetings of the service committee of boards and corporations should be held so that the pending issues of the employees could be redressed. Steps would be taken to stop exploitation of workers by the cement plant managements in the state and services would be allowed through contractors particularly in the cement plants and other industrial units in core activities.

The CM said all the genuine demands of the employees and workers of the state were being considered sympathetically.

“Himachal has the largest number of employees in the country as per the population ratio. The pandemic has affected the world economy and the state and the country were no exception. During the pandemic the BMS has played a constructive role in helping the state government to come out from this situation. The employees during this testing time also made immense contributions in the state. Besides, Asha workers, Anganwari workers and other health workers indeed did commendable work during this pandemic and suggestions given in this meeting would be considered while preparing the next year’s budget,” he stated.

The Chief Minister added that the promotion quota of supervisors from Anganwari workers would be enhanced from 80 percent to 90 percent. He also directed the officers to create and fill up posts of panchayat chowkidars in newly created 412 panchayats to facilitate the people.