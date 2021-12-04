HP govt committed for welfare of workers, working class: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said the state government was committed to the welfare and well-being of the workers and working class.

After meeting with the representatives of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Thakur said the state government during the last about four years had increased the minimum wages of the daily wagers from Rs 210 to Rs 300 per day, thereby increasing their monthly wages by Rs 2700.

In addition, the state government ensured that the industrial units must also provide adequate and appropriate wages to their workers, besides providing weekly off to them, he added.

Thakur stated that Asha workers and Anganwari workers have done excellent work during the Covid pandemic. It was due to that hard work and dedication that Himachal had emerged as the first state in the country to achieve the target of per cent first dose of Covid vaccination.

And now the state was about to achieve cent per cent vaccination of the eligible population with the second dose.

He further stated that the state government has enhanced the honorarium for Asha workers by Rs 1,750 while the honorarium of the Anganwari workers had been increased by Rs 2,850 per month and today they were getting Rs 7,300 per month.

“Regular meetings of the service committee of boards and corporations would be held so that the pending issues of the employees could be redressed.

Steps would be taken to stop the exploitation of workers by the cement plant management in the state and services would be allowed through the contractors particularly in the cement plants and other industrial units in core activities,” the CM said.

The CM stated that almost two years have been affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic as the state government took steps for ensuring that the workers do not suffer.

During the pandemic, the BMS has played a constructive role in helping the state government to come out from this situation.

He assured that all the genuine demands of the BMS would be considered sympathetically and steps would be taken for their early redressal and in the recently held JCC meeting, several steps were taken to redress their issues and other employees. The CM said that the government would soon organize a meeting with the BMS before the Budget session next year and effective steps would be taken for settling up of long pending issues of workers in unorganized sectors.

Besides, issues related to piecemeal Workers, Anganwari Workers and other categories would be considered sympathetically, he added.

He directed the officers to immediately implement the announcement made by him in respect of various categories of employees.