Providing speedy justice to the people nearer to their homes in a cost-effective manner is essential for making a better and vibrant society.

This was asserted by HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a public meeting at Thunag in his Assembly constituency Seraj in Mandi district on Wednesday after inaugurating a Court of Civil Judgecum- JMIC Thunag in the presence of Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice L Narayana Swamy.

The chief minister said that this was a historic day for the people of Thunag in particular and Seraj Assembly constituency in general that they have got a Civil court in their area. He said that till now the people of the area had to travel all the way to Mandi to seek justice.

This was not only time consuming but the people had to spend a lot of money. He said that the Court would cover a population of about 50,000 persons and help them in seeking justice. He said that the state government would ensure that the Judicial Complex and Court comes up at Thunag soon to ensure better facilities to the judicial officers and people.

Thakur said that all this was possible due to the active cooperation and assistance provided by the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

He said that the social structure and composition of the state in the earlier days was in such a way that the people would sort out their differences amicably and through mutual dialogue.

He said that but with the progress and urbanization, this system got eroded and people started knocking doors of courts at times even for petty issues. He said that the people of the state have deep faith in Courts and Courts have also upheld this faith of the people.

The chief minister said that the state of Himachal Pradesh has recently completed fifty years of the Statehood on 25 January, 2021. He said that the state has achieved several milestones during its glorious journey of 50 years.

He said that the younger generation must be educated about this eventful journey of the state. He said the state was planning to organize the golden jubilee year in a befitting manner.

Later, the chief minister also inaugurated Sub Employment Exchange at Thunag.

Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice L Narayana Swami said that our Constitution has given a mandate for speedy justice to all our citizens. He said that if people are forced to travel a long distance to seek justice it hinders justice, which was against the spirit of our Constitution. He said that Mobile Courts, Lok Adalat and Gram Adalats were functioning today to ensure speedy and cost-effective justice to the people.

He said that the Court at Thunag would go a long way in achieving the desired results. Judge of HP High Court Justice Sureshwar Thakur also urged the people to uphold their rich cultural and tradition and feel proud of the same. He said that this would also help in maintaining cordial relations between each other. He said that this court would also motivate the younger generations to pursue law and legal professions.