HP govt changes operational timings of shops, commercial establishments

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday changed the opening and closing timings of shops in the state with immediate effect.

A state government official said in pursuance of the provisions contained in Section-9 of the Himachal Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1969, the government has fixed the opening and closing hours of shops and commercial establishments in the state with immediate effect.

Shops in Himachal Pradesh except within the limits of Shimla and Dharamshala Corporations and Manali Municipal Council area will open at 9 am and close at 8 pm.

The shops within the limits of Shimla and Dharamshala Municipal Corporations and Manali Municipal Council will open at 9 am and to be closed at 9:30 pm, he added.