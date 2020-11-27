Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday felicitated the people of the state on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Dattatreya administered the oath of the Constitution to Raj Bhavan officials to mark the 71st anniversary of the Constitution Day.

He said the Constitution Day, also known as the National Law Day, is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur too felicitated the people on Constitution Day and urged the people to reaffirm themselves to obey, respect the Constitution of India and keep the spirit of Constitution alive.

“Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day, was celebrated on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and of the Constitution of India,” he added.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi too administered the pledge of Constitutional day to officers and officials of State Government to mark the 71st anniversary of the Constitution Day. Secretary Urban Development Rajneesh, Secretary General Administration Department Devesh Kumar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.