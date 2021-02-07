The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to the welfare of Gaddi community and would initiate new schemes for making sheep rearing more profitable.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the Sheep Breeders Conference organized by HP Wool Federation at Banuri in Palampur area of Kangra district on Saturday after inaugurating the Tribal Community and Training Centre building constructed by spending an amount of Rs one crore.

The Chief Minister said that it was in the year 2000 during the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre as well as in the state, when the Gaddi community was accorded tribal status. He said that the state government has directed Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to ensure strict action against the offenders involved in theft of sheep and goats of the Gaddi people.

He said that Gaddi would be provided Rams of good breed so as to get high quality wool. Thakur said that the people of the state have given massive mandate to the present state government in the recently concluded elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies.

He said that out of 63 Block Development Committee (BDC) results which were declared, the BJP supported candidates have won 57 BDC seats. He said that the people of the state have also ensured that the BJP won all the elections held during the last three years including the Lok Sabha as well as the by-elections. He said that people of the state were fully satisfied with the developmental and welfare oriented policies and programmes of the state government.

The Chief Minister said that the present state government during the last three years has initiated several welfare schemes for upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. He said the Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojna has been launched to provide free gas connections to households devoid of the same.

He said that as many as 2.90 lakh free gas connections under this scheme have been provided, thereby making Himachal Pradesh a Smoke Free State of the country. Thakur said that the Union Government has started Ayushmaan Bharat Yojna to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh to every family.

He said that to cover the families left out from Ayushmaan Bharat Yojna, the state government started HIM CARE scheme. He said that till date as many as 1.50 lakh families have derived benefit of this scheme and an amount of Rs 150 crore have been spent on this.

He said the state government has also started Sahara Yojana, under which the families with chronically ill patients are provided financial assistance of Rs 3000 per month. He said that as many as 15 thousand people have been benefited under this scheme.

The chief minister said that under the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana the state government is providing a loan of Rs 40 lakh to the youth to start self employment ventures. He said that 25 percent subsidy is being provided to the youth under this scheme, whereas women and girls were being provided 30 percent subsidy.

He said that thousands of youth have come forward to avail the benefit of this scheme and have become job providers instead of job seekers.