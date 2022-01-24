HP girl gets PM Rashtriya Bal Puruskar for achievements in sports

Shriya Lohia, a resident of Mahadev village in Sundernagar area of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, was on Monday conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puruskar for exceptional achievements in motorsports.

This award was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of National Girl Child day virtually through BlockChain Technology and the award prize was transferred to the bank account of the awardee. She was awarded with a cash prize of rupees one lakh and certificate.

Shriya Lohia started her career at the young age of 9 years in Go-Karting and has won National Championships in Go-Karting.

In a span of 3 years of her career, she has won 7 national podiums and 2 National Outstanding Women in Motorsport Awards. Shriya was nominated by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of India for the Outstanding Women in Motorsports Award for the year 2018 and 2019.

She is also the youngest women racer in thr country to represent India internationally.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had congratulated Shriya Lohia for getting awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her exceptional achievements in sports category.