HP: Four killed in road accident after car falls into gorge in Shimla

Four persons were killed in a road accident after the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Rohru area of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident took place at around 11.30 pm when the car in which four persons were returning to their home at Bholad in Jubbal area after attending a marriage, fell into a gorge near Chupadi in Rohru sub division.

The driver of the car allegedly lost control over the vehicle after which it veered off the road and fell into a gorge.

All the passengers died on the spot and the deceased have been identified as Nitu, Ashish, Trilok and Devender Attri.

The bodies are being taken to Civil Hospital Rohru and will be handed over to their kin after postmortem.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations in the matter are on.