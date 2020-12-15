The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday decided to continue with existing Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and night curfew in four districts in the state till 5 January 2021 keeping in view the raging Covid pandemic.

At its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Cabinet gave its approval to grant ex post facto permission to operationalise ‘make shift hospitals’ at Shimla, Nalagarh, Tanda and Nerchowk in public interest at a cost of Rs 1.37 crore, Rs 2.36 crore, Rs 3.44 crore and Rs. 6.11 crore respectively, out of which 50 per cent funds have been provided to the CSIR/CBRI (Central Building Research Institute) Roorkee in advance.

An official spokesman also said here that the Cabinet gave its approval to amend the para-1 & 6 of order number F.F.E.B.A(3)4/99 dated 10 September 2002 under Himachal Pradesh Land Preservation Act 1978 for felling trees from the private land under the tenyear ‘Pattan’ programme by empowering Divisional Forest Officers concerned to grant permission for felling of up to 200 trees in place of up to 50 trees in a year, Chief Conservator of Forests/Chief Conservator of Forests concerned up to 300 trees in place of up to 100 trees in a year, Principal Chief Conservator Forests up to 400 trees in place of up to 200 trees in a year and Government of Himachal Pradesh above 400 trees in place of up to 200 trees in a year.

The spokesman said the Cabinet also decided that in case trees are not felled within a prescribed year, the competent authority may extend the period up to one year. It is applicable where the process of demarcation of land and marking of trees have been completed during the prescribed year of felling and the felling orders stand issued by the concerned Divisional Forest Officer but felling of trees have not been done or has been done partially and where process of demarcation of land and marking of trees has been completed during the prescribed year of felling but felling orders have not been issued.

The Cabinet gave its consent to shift office of Deputy Inspector General (Intelligence and Security) from Shimla to Dharamshala in the public interest.

The spokesman said the Cabinet also gave its consent to create Pain and Palliative Care Cell under Radiotherapy Department in Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla for providing better health facilities to the people.

He further said the Cabinet gave its nod to the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules 2020 with a view to promote aero sports activities in the state by adopting complete safety measures.

It also decided that “condemned vehicles” of various departments such as Public Works, Jal Shakti, MPP and Power Departments etc. lying unutilised be transferred to Technical Education Department so that they could be used in various ITIs keeping in view their viabilities.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub Committee for exclusion of few areas of the state from the purview of HP Town and Country Planning Act 1977.

It gave its consent to exclude revenue mohal Palda, Rajour and Chaled in Bharmour Special Area of Chamba district, Bani, Barod, Malga, and Sudharag mohal in Waknaghat planning area of Solan district, and Aarda and Manyana revenue mohal of Mandi Planning area.