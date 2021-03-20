The Himachal Pradesh government can take action into the matter of demise of Ram Swaroop Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi — who was found dead at his Delhi residence on Wednesday morning — only after the report of the Delhi Police.

In reply to a point of order raised by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri in the state Assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Delhi Police have registered a case into the incident and have collected evidence from the spot.

“We should not act in haste in this matter,” he said.

The CM termed the comments on the demise of Ram Swaroop Sharma as unfortunate.

“It should not be done. His family is pained over the comments about his death on social media. His close circle and the party organisation is also concerned over it,” he said.

The CM said the state is at a loss over his death and his family is in trauma. “I met his family members. They told me that Ram Swaroop was not well for past some time.” He had a problem of prostrate and was undergoing treatment for that. Health issues are the main cause of his death, as his family members are saying so,” he said.

Thakur said Ram Swaroop had even gone to Kayakalp in Palampur and had lost weight after that.

“There should be no politics over this issue,” he said.

Earlier raising the issue, Leader of Opposition Agnihotri said it is surprising that Ram Swaroop, who was a simple man and had got the Covid vaccine four days back, has taken such a step. He said no suicide note or statement has been recovered from the spot.

He said if a person is getting Covid vaccine administered, he would have wanted to live. He said the government should come out with a statement on Ram Swaroop’s suicide and all the members should be made aware of all what has happened. Agnihotri said if the suicide by a Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is being probed, “Why can’t a MP’s suicide be inquired into?” He said if his son has demanded a probe and people are also asking for it, the government should get a CBI probe done into it.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said if the family wants, the state government will write for CBI probe into it. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew Ram Swaroop personally