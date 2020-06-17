The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to conserve forest wealth which is the natural heritage of the state, State Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Wednesday.

After a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee, Bhardwaj said the state government was committed to preserve and promote forest wealth in the state as different types of herbs were found in the state which were used by local stakeholders for income generation.

“The state government has planted 26,47,146 saplings this year under the plantation campaign conducted in collaboration with local people and other institutions. Plantation is also being done under the Vidyarthi Van Mitra scheme started by the state government.

Besides, under the Community Forest Promotion Scheme, plantation is being done and employment generation is also being ensured by linking forests with employment,” he added.

State Forest Minister and member of the sub-committee member Govind Singh Thakur said herbs plantation is also being encouraged under ‘Van Samriddhi, Jan Samridhi Yojana’ in the state.

“Presently this scheme is being implemented in ten forest divisions of six districts.

In order to promote eco-tourism, the Tourism department has allocated eight crore, five crore and five crore rupees respectively for Chanshal, Janjhali and Beed-Billing, for the purpose of creating trekking paths, forest rest houses, public facilities and forest check points,” he said.

He added the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests had allocated Rs 3 crore each for Manali and Nachan to develop natural parks and pedestrian paths.

Besides, 22 eco-parks have been developed in the state and check dams and raw ponds are being constructed under the State Planning and Water Conservation, CAMPA and outside aided projects to prevent the falling groundwater level in the forests,” he added.

State Industries minister Bikram Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Sanjay Gupta, Principal Secretary, Transport, K K Pant, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Ajay Kumar were also present in the meeting.