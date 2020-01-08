Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners and officers concerned to ensure that all essential services are restored in the areas affected due to snowfall in the state, at the earliest.

He also directed the officers of all line departments to work in coordination to ensure timely restoration of essential services.

Thakur directed the Public Works Department to ensure that all major roads closed due to snow are re-opened immediately so that the people do not face inconvenience. He said that preference must be given to clear those roads which lead to essential services such as hospitals so that patients do not face any hardship.

He asked the officers of the State Electricity Board to ensure restoration of power supply at the earliest. He said Irrigation and Public Health authorities must take steps to ensure uninterrupted water supply.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners must issue advisory for tourists and the general public for carefully plying their vehicles on snow-covered roads.

The Chief Minister appealed to the general public to be more alert and be cautious during snowfall and cooperate with the government and administration.