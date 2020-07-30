The Himachal Pradesh cabinet today decided to reduce sewerage charges from 50 percent to 30 percent of the water bills being charged by the Jal Shakti Vibhag, providing relief to the consumers in the state.

Chaired by Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet also gave nod to enhance the financial assistance for education upto two children of the registered beneficiaries of Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Now the girl child and boy would get annual financial assistance of Rs 8,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively instead of Rs 7,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively from 1st to 8th standard.

Similarly from 9th to 12th standard girl child would get Rs 11,000 instead of Rs. 10,000 and boys would receive financial assistance of Rs. 8,000 instead of Rs. 6,000, an official spokesman here said.

He said for graduation the girls would get Rs 16,000 instead of Rs 15,000 and boys would receive Rs 12,000 instead of Rs 10,000. Similarly, for post graduation and diploma courses of one year to three years duration, the girls would get Rs. 21,000 instead of Rs. 20,000 and boys would receive Rs 17,000 instead of Rs. 15,000. For professional courses/ degrees and Ph. D, Research Courses, the girls would get Rs 36,000 in place of Rs. 35,000 and boys would get financial assistance of Rs 27,000 per annum in place of Rs. 25,000.

The spokesman said the cabinet also decided to enhance the financial assistance from Rs 35,000 to Rs. 51,000 for marriage of workers and upto Rs. 51,000 each for the marriage of two children only. It also decided to disburse third instalment of financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 to the registered beneficiaries of Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The Cabinet gave its approval to implement Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme in Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts and to create and fill up one post each of Women Welfare Officer and two posts each of District Coordinator in each district on outsource basis.

The spokesman said the cabinet gave its approval for constitution of State Food Commission for effective monitoring and review of implementation of National Food Security Act, 2013 in the State.

The Cabinet decided to simplify policy for providing ‘Compassionate Employment’ and delegation of powers to departments for disposal of cases of compassionate employment. Now instead of Clerks, the cases will be considered to the post of Junior Office Assistant (IT).