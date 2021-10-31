HP bypolls: Jai Ram casts vote for Mandi LS seat

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with his family members cast his vote at setting up at Govt Senior Secondary School, Bharari in Murhag gram panchayat of Seraj in Mandi district on Saturday for Mandi Lok Sabha seat by-elections.

The Chief Minister urged the people to exercise their right of franchise in large numbers as this goes a long way in strengthening our democratic setup.

Talking to the media, Thakur said the BJP led state and Centre government had worked for the development of the state and the party will win these bypolls as was the case in the past.