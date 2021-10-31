Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Shimla / HP bypolls: Jai Ram casts vote for Mandi LS seat

HP bypolls: Jai Ram casts vote for Mandi LS seat

The Chief Minister urged the people to exercise their right of franchise in large numbers as this goes a long way in strengthening our democratic setup.

SNS | Shimla | October 31, 2021 11:16 am

Jai Ram Thakur, HP Bypolls

(Photo: SNS)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along with his family members cast his vote at setting up at Govt Senior Secondary School, Bharari in Murhag gram panchayat of Seraj in Mandi district on Saturday for Mandi Lok Sabha seat by-elections.

The Chief Minister urged the people to exercise their right of franchise in large numbers as this goes a long way in strengthening our democratic setup.

Talking to the media, Thakur said the BJP led state and Centre government had worked for the development of the state and the party will win these bypolls as was the case in the past.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

HP bypolls: 57 per cent voting recorded for Mandi LS seat, 3 assembly segments
Covid pandemic led to price rise at global level: Jai Ram
PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to boost facilities in HP: Jai Ram