HP BJP Chief lauds Dr Ambedkar’s role in fight against caste discrimination

Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap on Thursday said Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated to remember Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s dedication to fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression.

He made these remarks during an event organised to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first law minister Dr. Ambedkar which is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti.

Kashyap said hailed as the father of the Indian Constitution, it was under the chairmanship of Dr. Ambedkar that the world’s longest handwritten constitution was framed by the constituent assembly. He vehemently opposed the caste system and strived to eradicate it from society. Ambedkar always stood in solidarity with the oppressed and worked to uplift the lives of women, labourers, and untouchables. Being an erudite social reformer, economist, and influential orator, Dr. Ambedkar was a scholar in various disciplines like political science, law, and economics.

Ambedkar envisioned an India where all the citizens are treated as equal under the law and became and campaigned for India’s independence from British rule, the HP BJP chief said.

He stated that in order to remember his work and contribution made towards making a better India, the party celebrated this day in all 74 blocks.

“Men are mortal so are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering otherwise both will wither and die.

We remember Ambedkar’s phrase saying ‘So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you’,” he added.