Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Suresh Kashyap on Tuesday accused the Congress party of doing “negative politics” on Covid crisis and said it was not the first time that the party was indulging in such tactics.

Addressing media persons, Kashyap welcomed the move of the state government to cancel the winter session of the state assembly that was scheduled to be held from 7 December and said the decision was taken in view of rise in Covid cases in the state.

“There are differences within Congress party as when the assembly session was being scheduled, the party used to criticize the decision but now when it has been cancelled, the party is raising questions on this decision too,” he added.

State BJP chief said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was quite sensitive towards the spread of Covid-19 in the state and the state government was taking effective steps to curb the spread as per the ground situation.

Besides, the government was contacting Covid patients through CM Helpline to gather information about their well being and facilities being provided to them which was an important step.

He further stated that the state government had directed Deputy Commissioners to take stock of situation in private hospitals and labs to treat Covid patients and in addition, the government was constructing prefabricated Covid facilities to tackle any exigency.

“The state government is concerned on saving the people of the state from the pandemic and with this objective, Him Suraksha campaign has been launched under which health workers are screening people for Covid symptoms at their doorsteps.

Further, the Central government on the request of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has allocated 7 oxygen plants to Himachal and the government is identifying land for setting up these,” he added.

Kashyap said all the ministers had been asked to monitor Covid situation in all districts and as part of this initiative, State Health Minister Dr Rajeev Saizal had visited IGMC Shimla and interacted with patients that were admitted there for treatment.

“Dr Saizal is perhaps the first Health Minister to interact with Covid patients and it shows BJP government’s resolve to curb the spread of infectious disease and provide the patients best possible facilities,” he added.