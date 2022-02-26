HP assembly passes for Rs 2,229 crore supplementary budget by voice vote

Amid opposition by Congress members, the Himachal Pradesh assembly on Saturday passed Rs 2,229.94 crore supplementary budget by voice vote.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the supplementary demands for grants in addition to allocations made in 24 heads of 2021-22 budget estimates.

“Out of the total demands, Rs 1,716.25 crore are for state schemes and 513.69 crores in Centrally Sponsored Schemes. The major expenditure proposed under the state schemes includes Rs 246.62 crore for Grant-in-Aid and investment to HRTC, Rs 173.31 crore to avail discount on payments to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited and payment to HPSEB Ltd,” he added.

Congress member Jagat Singh Negi opposed the move for supplementary demands and said the BJP government rather spending on capital, is indulging in excessive expenditure on revenue.

“The members are not computers as two finance bills were brought in the house without prior notice and they can’t discuss it in such a hurry,” he added.

CPM member Rakesh Singha said members should have given more time for the finance bills.

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said that the state government can come up with finance bills if it is required in the public interest in exigencies. The house voted the supplementary demands after a short discussion in the house with a voice vote.