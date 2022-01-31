HP assembly budget session to be held from 23 Feb to 15 March

The budget session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha will be held from 23 February to 15 March, a state government official said on Monday.

The official stated that the Cabinet whose meeting was held today had decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the budget session of HP Vidhan Sabha from 23rd February to 15th March 2022. It will have a total 16 sittings. The budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented on 4 March 2022.

The Cabinet decided that the state government would bear Aadhaar Authentication charges of 25 paisa per transaction being imposed on ration cardholders. This would benefit about 19,30,000 ration cardholders of the state and the Government would spend about Rs 55.58 lakh on this account.

The Cabinet decided to enhance the annual income limit for availing benefits of various pension schemes started by the Social Justice and Empowerment department from existing Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 per annum. This would benefit about 78,158 additional beneficiaries under various government schemes, he added.