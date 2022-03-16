HP assembly adjourned sine die

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned sine die after passing of budget for the financial year 2022-23.

HP assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said it was a successful budget session in which Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presented his address on the first day and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented the budget on 4 March.

There were 16 scheduled sittings but these were reduced to 15 due to Shivratri celebrations.

A total of 617 starred and 362 unstarred questions were raised and replied in the house in the budget session with assembly functioning for 76 hours and productivity of the house standing at 101 percent.

Four resolutions were moved under Rule 101, four private member resolutions, and under Rule 324, 12 motions were moved in the house.

The Ministers and various committees also presented statements and reports in the house, he added.

He stated that except for a few heated exchanges, the house functioned normally which shows the seriousness of ruling and opposition members while thanking all members for cooperation in the conduct of the house.