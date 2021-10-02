HP appoints nodal officer for expenditure monitoring cell for bypolls

The Himachal Pradesh Election department on Friday appointed Neelam Dulta as nodal officer for the expenditure monitoring cell that has been set up in the Chief Electoral Office at Shimla.

A state Election department official said the Cell has been set up for coordination on expenditure monitoring with Election Commission, training expenditure related personnel and political party functionaries.

It will also coordinate with concerned returning officers, district election officers and other enforcement agencies for bye-elections in Mandi parliamentary constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies.

For this, state additional chief electoral officer Neelam Dulta has been appointed as nodal officer of the cell and she can be contacted on 0177-2623407 and mobile number 94599-70399 for any queries or complaints, he added.