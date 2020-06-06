The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday allowed the unemployed rural persons willing to work in their individual land under MNREGA even if the work was not in the approved shelf of projects approved by the Gram Sabhas.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed about the decision after a review meeting of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department today.

Thakur said total expenditure of Rs 859 crore have been incurred thereby generating 260 lakhs man-days during last financial year whereas Rs 54 crore have been spent and 22 lakh man-days were generated under MNREGA during this year so far.

“Rural Development department has also issued instructions regarding maintenance of PWD roads under MNREGA besides tranches of Jal Shakti Vibhag.

In order to ensure transparency in the works of MNREGA, the department has implemented SECURE software,” he said.

He said 100 per cent payments regarding works under MNREGA has been implemented through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and for worksite facilities homemade protective face cover, soap and water were being provided to MNREGA workers.

12,835 MNREGA workers registered with Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board had completed 90 days.

Thakur further stated that the department has created a Quality Control Cell under MNREGA in order to improve the quality of works executed under the scheme.

Ombudsman has been appointed in six districts viz. Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Solan, while the remaining Ombudsman would be appointed soon.

Chief Minister said that under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna 610 houses have been constructed during the last financial year and the target has been fixed to construct 998 houses during the current financial year to facilitate poor people.

In order to improve the quality of houses to be constructed under various housing schemes, the department was also planning to impart rural mason training to the interested persons.

Besides, the state government has launched Mukhya Mantri One Bigha Scheme recently by the convergence between National Rural Livelihood Mission and MNREGA. Over 2000 Self Help Groups of women have applied under this scheme to date.

He said the government was laying special focus on skilling and placement in the formal sector for rural poor above the minimum wages. Under the Project UNNATI, a target has been fixed to train youth in various new trades such as Fashion Designing, Assistant Hair Stylist, Multi Skill Technician, Dairy Processing Equipments etc.

“As a special initiative by the State Government under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin, Rs 23.70 crore have been released to the Jal Shakti Vibhag for establishment of Sewerage Treatment Plants on pilot basis in Thunag, Dharampur and Janjehli in Mandi district and Bangana in Una district.

The projects of wayside amenities have been sanctioned in four districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una for Rs one crore each,” he added.

He laid stress on enhancing capacities of panchayats for inclusive local governance and said efforts should be made on optimum utilization of available resources and convergence schemes.

He added that the panchayats should also enhance capacities to raise their own sources of revenue.

State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said an effective mechanism should be evolved to check delay in various technical approvals so that works could be started at the earliest.

Himachal was a pioneering state in increasing the limit of days from 100 to 120 under MNREGA, he added.