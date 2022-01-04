Home Minister: Cyber crime police station to be opened in every district of Haryana

Haryana home minister, Anil Vij, on Tuesday said cyber crime police stations will be opened in every district of the state so that the increasing cyber crime can be checked.

In a review meeting with senior officers of the home and police departments today, Vij said trained staff will be deployed in cyber crime police stations so that quick action can be implemented. This apart, IT professionals will also be appointed in these cyber stations, for which the work of creating posts will be done soon.

During the meeting, Vij was apprised that till last December, cyber help desks had been set up in all police stations of the state. Apart from this, cyber crime stations have also been set up in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula commissionerate districts as well as in five IG range districts.

The home minister directed the officers to install night vision CCTV cameras in every city of the state, including railway stations, bus stands, markets and other important places in crowded areas so that crimes are completely curbed. In the meeting, the home minister was informed the work of integrating the CCTV cameras installed so far with the command centre is being done.

This apart, cameras installed by private organizations and private individuals have also been called upon to connect them with the command centre.

In the meeting, the police officers apprised Vij that 90 per cent of crimes are solved with the help of CCTV footage.

In view of the national security in the meeting, the home minister was also informed about the state level preparations, under which it was informed that squad teams have been formed in Gurugram and Faridabad and attention is being paid to crowded places like malls etc. Vij said that people dealing in drugs also have links with other groups, so such sleeper cells etc. should also be thoroughly investigated.

In the meeting, Sh Vij said that nowadays the trend of drones is increasing rapidly and it can also be a threat to national security, so the action related to drones will have to be closely monitored from the point of view of security. He directed the officers to identify various places for operating the drones and approval should be obtained for flying drones.