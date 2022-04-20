Himachal’s revenue collection increases to Rs 8,403 crore in 2021-22

The revenue collection in Himachal Pradesh in the financial year 2021-22 has increased by 19.30 percent to Rs 8,403 crore, a spokesperson of the State Taxes and Excise department said on Tuesday.

He said the revenue collection in the financial year 2021-22 by the department under all heads stood at Rs 8,403.70 crore despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revenue collection is 19.30 percent more than the revenue collection of Rs 7,044.24 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

The spokesperson stated that the increase in revenue collection was possible due to the constant efforts of the department and timely implementation of the directions of the state government by the officers.

The officers of the department were facilitated with laptops and tablets by the government due to which the officers were able to timely complete the online works such as verification of e-way bills, ITC imbalance, refund of GST and other GST related works and were able to generate an increase in revenue collection in 2021-22 despite Covid-19 pandemic, he added.