Himachal trusts the ‘Jan Bal’ of Congress, not ‘Dhan Bal’ of BJP: Mukesh Agnihotri

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said Congress is going to win all four Lok Sabha and six Assembly by-elections in the state.

He said the people of the state do not believe in the ‘Dhan Bal’ (money power) of BJP but the ‘Jan Bal’ (people’s strength) of Congress. “This time the people of the state will teach a lesson to the conspirators,” he asserted.

Addressing big election rallies in favour of Vikramaditya Singh in Nankhari of the Rampur Assembly Constituency and Nirmand of the Kullu district on Thursday, Agnihotri called Vikramaditya Singh the future of the state and for this, he has to strengthen and secure his future.

Advertisement

Vikramaditya Singh is winning with a huge margin, now it remains to be seen by how many record breaking votes he wins, he predicted.

He claimed that Kangana would never be able to cross the threshold of neither the Parliament nor Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

He said that late Virbhadra Singh has done immense development work in the state and Nankhari has also been part of it.

He appealed to the people of the area to ensure that Vikramaditya Singh gets one-sided votes from the Rampur Assembly Constituency. “This will be their true tribute to former six-time Congress CM late Virbhadra Singh,” he said.

Agnihotri, while taking a jibe at former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, said he is now tired of running after Kangana and her ticket to Mumbai on June 4 has been booked. “Kangana is also upset on seeing her defeat. She should stay in the glamour world and earn name and fame. Vikramaditya Singh is enough for the Mandi Parliamentary Constituency,” he added.

“There is no threat to the Congress government. This government will complete its term and will form the government again after the assembly elections in 2027,” he assured.

“Considering the manner in which the BJP tried to destabilise the elected Congress government of the state, the people are going to give a befitting reply to this act,” he said, asserting that after June 4, the Congress Government of the state will emerge even stronger.

Vikramaditya Singh promised that after becoming an MP, a fruit processing plant and Cold Storage will be set up in Nankhari. He said he is contesting elections from this parliamentary constituency with the vision of development of Mandi.

His other priorities include making Mandi city a smart city like Shimla and Dharamshala, establishing a medical college in Kullu and building a tunnel on Bhubhu and Jalori Jot, he added.

He said the BJP candidate has neither any vision nor any thought and she is asking for votes by chanting Modi’s name.

Singh appealed to the people to make him victorious with a huge margin and he will leave no stone unturned to fulfil their trust. He asked them to cast their votes, as it would play a decisive role in the situation and direction of the country’s politics.