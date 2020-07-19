The Himachal Pradesh government is according top priority to development of tribal areas of the state and a provision of Rs 711 crore has been made in the current financial year budget under the Tribal Area Sub Plan, which is Rs 72 crore more than the previous year’s budget allocation.

This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the review meeting of the Tribal Development department here today.

The Chief Minister said that in addition to the regular state budget allocation under the Tribal Sub Plan, an amount of Rs 34.74 crore has been allocated under Section 275(1) of the constitution by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry.

He said that in addition to this Rs 15.45 crore has been provided by the Union Home Ministry under the Border Area Development Programme.

Thakur said that one Eklavya Adarsh Residential School has been established in Kinnaur district and three more Adarsh Schools have been started from academic session 2019-20 at Khani in Bharmour, Baring in Lahaul and Kawas in Pangi to provide better educational facilities to the students of these tribal areas.

He said that Himachal Pradesh Eklavya Model Residential School Management Society have been registered for proper management of these schools. He said that the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry has provided Rs 33.36 crore for construction of buildings of these Vidyalayas.

The Chief Minister said that in order to solve the voltage problem and ensure uninterrupted power supply in Kinnaur district, all old electric poles would be replaced and electricity transformers would be upgraded and replaced, if required. He said that repair work of various civil structures of 3×1.5 MW Thirot Power House and reconstruction of long defunct 2×200 KW Billing Micro Hydel Project would be taken in hand soon.

He said that hundred percent households of the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti would be covered with fully functional tapped water by 15 December this year.

Thakur said that steps must be taken to solve the electricity problem of the Pangi and Bharmour area. He said that the proposal of Rs 20 lakh for connecting 11 KV Gulabgarh Tyagi Line with Sansari Nallah has already been approved. He said that all the 33 WSS Schemes in Bharmour area would be improved and maintained properly to provide uninterrupted water supply in the area.

The Chief Minister said that tele-medicine services have been started in Regional Hospital Keylong, CHC Kaza and in Pangi to provide better health care facilities to the people nearer to their homes in the tribal areas.

He said that specialised doctors and Gynaecologist would be provided in Lahaul and Pangi areas at the earliest.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the tribal areas have immense tourism potential and the Atal Tunnel would prove a boon to the Lahaul valley. He said that for convenience to the tourists and to provide basic facilities to the people besides heli taxi operations and a provision of helipad has been made on both North and South Port of Atal Tunnel. He said that way side amenities would also be developed to attract more tourists to this area.

The Tribal Development Minister Dr Ram Lal Markanda hailed the CM for making adequate provisions in the tribal budget for ensuring development of these areas.

He urged the Chief Minister for expediting pending forest clearances related to various projects.

Principal Secretary Tribal Development Onkar Chand Sharma detailed various projects being implemented in tribal areas.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretaries Ram Subhag Singh, Sanjay Gupta, Manoj Kumar and R.D. Dhiman also attended the meetings among others.