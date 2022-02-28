Himachal receives 30 per cent excess rainfall in 2022

Himachal Pradesh has received 30 per cent excess rainfall in winter season from 1 January 2022 to 28 February 2022, a State Meteorological department official said on Monday.

The official said Kinnaur district received deficient rainfall during this period while remaining districts received normal to large excess rainfall in the winter season.

“Twelve western disturbances (WD) affected the state during winter season (January and February) and out of these 12 WDs, three active western disturbances during January resulted in rainfall in two spells (5th to 12th January and 23rd to 25th January). Three other active western disturbances affected the state during the month of February which resulted in rainfall in three spells i.e. 3rd to 6th, 9th-10th, 23rd to 28th February,” he added.

The official stated that Himachal received excess (92 per cent) rainfall during January month which resulted in normal rainfall in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

The remaining districts received excess rainfall during the period in the month of January.

However, Himachal Pradesh recorded deficient (-24 per cent) rainfall in the month of February.

He further stated that Kullu, Solan and Sirmaur districts received excess rainfall, Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, and Shimla district received normal rainfall. While the remaining districts received deficient rainfall during the month of February.

he added another western disturbance will affect the state from 1 March onwards and Himachal is likely to receive scattered rainfall in lower regions while high hill areas may receive snowfall at scattered places.